Albuquerque named as No. 1 best place to live and work as a moviemaker

Dodson said a lot of productions shut down last year because of the pandemic, but business is now back on track.

The film industry in New Mexico saw 177 film and TV project last year. In 2021, there have been 14 projects so far.

In addition to Netflix an NBC Universal establishing themselves in New Mexico, moviemakers said the state’s response to COVID and its tax credits make it the best place to live.

Officials aren’t able to say which projects have started filming this year, but Dodsons said there’s a lot in the works.

"In 2021, it's shaping up to be a really busy year for New Mexico,” she said. “Not only feature films and television series, but also some short form projects. Everything from commercials to digital media projects and the budgets are all over the place, too. And that's one of the great things about New Mexico, and why we're ranked in MovieMaker. This is also a place for indie films."