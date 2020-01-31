Albuquerque named best place to live and work as a MovieMaker

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the second year in a row, MovieMaker Magazine has named Albuquerque the No. 1 best place to live and work as a moviemaker. Albuquerque beat out other cities like Chicago, Vancouver and Atlanta.
"We again chose Albuquerque as our best city for moviemakers because of the film explosion in the region, including Netflix and NBC Universal's commitment to spend hundreds of millions in productions in the next few years," said Tim Molloy, editor-in-chief for MovieMaker Magazine.
Netflix spent over $150 million in New Mexico in just 2019 alone, and the Albuquerque Film Office has said the industry is growing at an unprecedented rate.
There's been a 53% increase of film permits from 2018 to 2019, bringing in big stars like Angelina Jolie, Tom Hanks, Robert DeNiro, Morgan Freeman, Rosario Dawson, and, of course, Bob Odenkirk.
“Our efforts are paying off, Albuquerque is the place to be if you are in the film, TV and digital media industry,” said Mayor Tim Keller. "With good local jobs and business partnerships, the arrival of major production studios like Netflix and NBC Universal, and growing independent film production, Albuquerque is a national hub for film, and we’re going to keep building this momentum in the years to come.”
When it comes to smaller cities, Santa Fe also made the list. They ranked as No. 3 for the best place to live and work as a moviemaker.
