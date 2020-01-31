Albuquerque named best place to live and work as a MovieMaker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the second year in a row, MovieMaker Magazine has named Albuquerque the No. 1 best place to live and work as a moviemaker. Albuquerque beat out other cities like Chicago, Vancouver and Atlanta.

"We again chose Albuquerque as our best city for moviemakers because of the film explosion in the region, including Netflix and NBC Universal's commitment to spend hundreds of millions in productions in the next few years," said Tim Molloy, editor-in-chief for MovieMaker Magazine.