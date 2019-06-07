Albuquerque named one of the Best Small Cities in America | KOB 4
Albuquerque named one of the Best Small Cities in America

Christina Rodriguez
June 08, 2019 10:06 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque has been named the No. 4 best small city, according to Albuquerque Business First

A new list released by Resonance Consultancy called Albuquerque a "cultural hotspot" that's getting national attention. The list factored in six key categories including place, product, programming, people, prosperity and promotion. 

In the ranking, cities with populations from 200,000 to one million are considered small cities.

Honolulu, Hawaii was the named the No. 1 small city. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 08, 2019 10:06 AM
Created: June 07, 2019 04:00 PM

