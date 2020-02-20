Albuquerque neighborhood believes teens are behind vandalism | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque neighborhood believes teens are behind vandalism

Brittany Costello
Updated: February 20, 2020 10:14 PM
Created: February 20, 2020 09:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People in the Ventana West neighborhood woke up to shattered glass over the weekend.

“I was actually inside working on the car when neighbors came up and asked me if I had any damage to my house,” Michael Norris said.

Advertisement

Several neighbors discovered their vehicle’s windows were shattered.

“My husband went outside to check on our vehicles, and sure enough the windshield of my husband’s truck that was parked in the street has a same little hole,” said a person who lives in the area.

The holes look like they could be the result of someone shooting a gun.

A Ring video caught several teenagers circling the block in the same area that had been hit.

Neighbors believe the teenagers may have had a BB gun.

They hope the video will lead to a break in the case.

Until then, neighbors said they will do everything they can to protect their belongings.

“We pay a lot of money for these houses,” Norris said. “Now, I gotta put almost a thousand dollars in cameras systems in front of my house just for this very reason.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Crime at Albuquerque hotels concerning visitors, business leaders
Crime at Albuquerque hotels concerning visitors, business leaders
Memorial for slain APD officer vandalized
Memorial for slain APD officer vandalized
Gun control wins, marijuana loses at New Mexico Legislature
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M., as hundreds of advocates for gun rights rallied at the New Mexico Statehouse against a proposed red-flag gun law that has the support of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The Democrat-backed bill would allow law enforcement officials or family members to seek court orders to seize firearms temporarily from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Judge orders release of man accused of trying to burn his mom's house down
Judge orders release of man accused of trying to burn his mom's house down
Gov. Lujan Grisham weighs in on 'successful' legislative session
Gov. Lujan Grisham weighs in on 'successful' legislative session
Advertisement


Remodel costs of Bernalillo County's new headquarters balloons to $54 million
Remodel costs of Bernalillo County's new headquarters balloons to $54 million
Viral couple out thousands of dollars after wedding venue abruptly shuts down
Viral couple out thousands of dollars after wedding venue abruptly shuts down
Albuquerque neighborhood believes teens are behind vandalism
Albuquerque neighborhood believes teens are behind vandalism
City bus ridership increases 30 percent year-to-year
City bus ridership increases 30 percent year-to-year
Memorial for slain APD officer vandalized
Memorial for slain APD officer vandalized