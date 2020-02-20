Albuquerque neighborhood believes teens are behind vandalism

The holes look like they could be the result of someone shooting a gun.

A Ring video caught several teenagers circling the block in the same area that had been hit.

Neighbors believe the teenagers may have had a BB gun.

They hope the video will lead to a break in the case.

Until then, neighbors said they will do everything they can to protect their belongings.

“We pay a lot of money for these houses,” Norris said. “Now, I gotta put almost a thousand dollars in cameras systems in front of my house just for this very reason.”