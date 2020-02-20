Albuquerque neighborhood believes teens are behind vandalism

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People in the Ventana West neighborhood woke up to shattered glass over the weekend.
“I was actually inside working on the car when neighbors came up and asked me if I had any damage to my house,” Michael Norris said.
Several neighbors discovered their vehicle’s windows were shattered.
“My husband went outside to check on our vehicles, and sure enough the windshield of my husband’s truck that was parked in the street has a same little hole,” said a person who lives in the area.
The holes look like they could be the result of someone shooting a gun.
A Ring video caught several teenagers circling the block in the same area that had been hit.
Neighbors believe the teenagers may have had a BB gun.
They hope the video will lead to a break in the case.
Until then, neighbors said they will do everything they can to protect their belongings.
“We pay a lot of money for these houses,” Norris said. “Now, I gotta put almost a thousand dollars in cameras systems in front of my house just for this very reason.”
