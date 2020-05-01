Albuquerque neighborhood filled with messages of hope

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque neighborhood is being greeted by uplifting messages.
Elia Ortiz Chavez, one of the master chalk artists in the Bosque Meadows neighborhood, came up with the idea.
"I like to draw in color, and I like to make people happy," she said.
Chester Fuller, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years, said his daughter wanted to spread joy during a troubling time.
"This young lady here, Elia, she kind of started everything, making butterflies or just saying 'thank you,'" he said.
Elia said when a neighbor sees a positive message on the sidewalk, they are encouraged to leave one of their own.
