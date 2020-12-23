Albuquerque neighborhood to continue Christmas Eve luminaria tradition

The Huning Castle Neighborhood Association asked the homeowners to prepare for more traffic.

"If we can give the city a glimmer of happiness and hope during these difficult times, I think it's well worth it," said Dustin Underwood.

The luminarias are expected to be lit up by 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The Albuquerque Police Department typically helps with traffic control, but since it's not an official city event this year, the neighborhood isn't sure if APD will be providing assistance.