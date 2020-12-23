Albuquerque neighborhood to continue Christmas Eve luminaria tradition

Danielle Todesco
December 23, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Luminarias will line the streets west of downtown Albuquerque this year.
Despite the City of Albuquerque canceling the official Luminaria Tour, people who live in the Huning Castle Neighborhood said it's important that people still get to see the New Mexico tradition.
"We've been making them all week long, we'll have our fire pit out in hopes of seeing maybe people pass by, maybe some walker social distancing," said Tonia Padilla.
"They're expecting more people to be driving through the neighborhood because it is a great family event, and you can social distance in your car," Padilla added.
The Huning Castle Neighborhood Association asked the homeowners to prepare for more traffic.
"If we can give the city a glimmer of happiness and hope during these difficult times, I think it's well worth it," said Dustin Underwood.
The luminarias are expected to be lit up by 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The Albuquerque Police Department typically helps with traffic control, but since it's not an official city event this year, the neighborhood isn't sure if APD will be providing assistance.
