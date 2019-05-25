Albuquerque neighbors concerned about brown tap water
Joy Wang
May 25, 2019 06:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One Albuquerque resident noticed brown water coming out of a faucet at his home near Rio Grande and Mountain. He took a photo, posted it online and found out he wasn't the only one in his neighborhood with brown water.
"I noticed right when I turned the tap on that the water immediately had this reddish tint to it," said resident Nate O'Brien. "It persisted – it didn't really go away in the first few seconds."
O'Brien said he's noticed it on and off for years.
"Just like any other person with a family or child, you want to know what's in your drinking water," he said. "You want to know it's safe."
Officials with the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority said it's not unusual for something like this to happen and it can be caused by sediment in the water line. If there's construction in the area or if a fire hydrant was open, it might impact the water.
Just last week, there was construction at Rio Grande and Mountain for repairs to a broken water valve.
If anyone is dealing with brown tap water, officials say to run cold water for five to ten minutes to see if it runs clear. If not, call the water utility dispatch number at (505) 842-9287.
Updated: May 25, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: May 25, 2019 04:48 PM
