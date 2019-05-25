Albuquerque neighbors concerned about brown tap water

"Just like any other person with a family or child, you want to know what's in your drinking water," he said. "You want to know it's safe."

Officials with the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority said it's not unusual for something like this to happen and it can be caused by sediment in the water line. If there's construction in the area or if a fire hydrant was open, it might impact the water.

Just last week, there was construction at Rio Grande and Mountain for repairs to a broken water valve.

If anyone is dealing with brown tap water, officials say to run cold water for five to ten minutes to see if it runs clear. If not, call the water utility dispatch number at (505) 842-9287.