Albuquerque nonprofit asks for bulletproof backpack donations

"I'm just sad that we even have to talk about this or even think about that kids have to have bulletproof backpacks to go to school," Kerschen said. "When did that happen?"

Bulletproof backpacks are not cheap, with some models costing $175 or more.

"For us to have a bulletproof backpack to give a student, we would have to have significant money donated or the backpack itself," Kerschen said.

It's the first time Locker 505 has requested such a donation. Kerschen says the recent violence makes protecting underprivileged children more pressing than ever.

"I'm just kind of flabbergasted that this is where we are," she said.

