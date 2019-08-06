Albuquerque nonprofit asks for bulletproof backpack donations
August 06, 2019 07:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The local nonprofit Locker 505 has been donated about 100 backpacks for the new school year. In light of recent events, the people who run the nonprofit say maybe it's time to start thinking about donating bulletproof backpacks.
Images of mass shooting terrorism in El Paso, Dayton, and Gilroy have rocked Kim Kerschen to her core. She's the executive director of Locker 505, which normally provides free clothing to kids.
Now they are asking for bulletproof backpacks to be donated.
"I'm just sad that we even have to talk about this or even think about that kids have to have bulletproof backpacks to go to school," Kerschen said. "When did that happen?"
Bulletproof backpacks are not cheap, with some models costing $175 or more.
"For us to have a bulletproof backpack to give a student, we would have to have significant money donated or the backpack itself," Kerschen said.
It's the first time Locker 505 has requested such a donation. Kerschen says the recent violence makes protecting underprivileged children more pressing than ever.
"I'm just kind of flabbergasted that this is where we are," she said.
