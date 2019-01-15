Albuquerque nonprofit needs help fostering rabbits

“The reason I have so many is because the New Mexico House Rabbit Society does not have their own facility. It is a dream of ours. We would love to have one someday,” Tyler said.

She said because they don’t have a facility, they need volunteers to help with the rabbits or with fundraising.

Donations are being accepted.

Most importantly, Tyler said they need foster parents to care for rabbits recovering from injuries, waiting to be spayed or neutered or learning how to trust humans.

Anyone who is interested can reach out on the nonprofit’s website www.NewMexicoHRS.org or send an email to NMHRS@newmexicohrs.org.