Albuquerque nonprofit needs help fostering rabbits

Casey Torres
January 15, 2019 05:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Over three years, 46 rabbits have been fostered by the same woman under one roof.

Kirstin Tyler is the chapter manager for the New Mexico House Rabbit Society. It’s a nonprofit that works with local animal shelters by fostering rabbits.

Tyler said they help about 300 rabbits every year. She currently has 12 in her home and about 10 more are with other foster parents.

“The reason I have so many is because the New Mexico House Rabbit Society does not have their own facility. It is a dream of ours. We would love to have one someday,” Tyler said.

She said because they don’t have a facility, they need volunteers to help with the rabbits or with fundraising.

Donations are being accepted.

Most importantly, Tyler said they need foster parents to care for rabbits recovering from injuries, waiting to be spayed or neutered or learning how to trust humans.

Anyone who is interested can reach out on the nonprofit’s website www.NewMexicoHRS.org or send an email to NMHRS@newmexicohrs.org.

