Albuquerque nonprofit seeks diaper donations for mothers in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Junior League of Albuquerque is a volunteer-based women's nonprofit. Their current focus? Diapers.
Diapers are arguably the most expensive part of a growing child. The nonprofit aims to collect as many diapers as possible.
"Most of these diapers are going to young women who have grown up in the foster system or have been in juvenile probation and had children of their own and are in need of support and bettering their lives," said Michelle Estrada-Lopez, the president of the Junior League of Albuquerque.
Estrada-Lopez said the women are working, but diapers are expensive, and a child can't be sent to daycare without diapers.
"So if they don't have access to diapers, which you can't get through food stamps or WIC funding, then they can't go to their jobs because they can't drop their child off," she said.
So a group of local volunteers is working toward community change.
"We are looking to do about 20,000 diapers or more going out to the community every three months," Estrada-Lopez said.
To donate, just look for the bins inside the Lovelace Women's Hospital. The nonprofit is looking for sizes 5, 6, and 7 — those are the sizes that go quick.
