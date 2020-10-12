Albuquerque nonprofit seeks diaper donations for mothers in need

"So if they don't have access to diapers, which you can't get through food stamps or WIC funding, then they can't go to their jobs because they can't drop their child off," she said.

So a group of local volunteers is working toward community change.

"We are looking to do about 20,000 diapers or more going out to the community every three months," Estrada-Lopez said.

To donate, just look for the bins inside the Lovelace Women's Hospital. The nonprofit is looking for sizes 5, 6, and 7 — those are the sizes that go quick.