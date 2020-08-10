Albuquerque offers free WiFi hotspots for students

"It should be capable of having 15 to 30 people at least for each access point. Each location has multiple access points,” said Brian Osterloh, the director of the city's Technology and Innovation Department.

He said unsafe sites are filtered out, but search engines are not censored to avoid interfering with school work that could use words like “war."

However, he still recommends people to surf the web carefully.

"No matter where they're using any kind of internet access – people should be careful what they're doing on that internet. Even at home,” he said.

If there are any issues or suspicious sites that pop up, he said to call and report it to 311.