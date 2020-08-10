Albuquerque offers free WiFi hotspots for students

Casey Torres
Created: August 10, 2020 06:39 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is offering free WiFi hotspots for families to help with online school work.
There are over 15 locations scattered around the city with marked signage where parents can park to have their children log in. To see the locations, click here.
WiFi will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. No password is needed, but the network name is available on the website. Most of them start with COA.
Each location will have a picture available to show the signal strengths with green shading.
"It should be capable of having 15 to 30 people at least for each access point. Each location has multiple access points,” said Brian Osterloh, the director of the city's Technology and Innovation Department.
He said unsafe sites are filtered out, but search engines are not censored to avoid interfering with school work that could use words like “war."
However, he still recommends people to surf the web carefully.
"No matter where they're using any kind of internet access – people should be careful what they're doing on that internet. Even at home,” he said.
If there are any issues or suspicious sites that pop up, he said to call and report it to 311.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company