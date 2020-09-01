City of Albuquerque offers seniors resources for fall prevention

Casey Torres
Updated: September 01, 2020 10:03 AM
Created: September 01, 2020 09:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Adult Falls Prevention Coalition, the New Mexico Department of Health and the Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs teamed up to offer resources for people 65 years or over to prevent falls.
"We know that 30% of New Mexicans, aged 65 years of age or older fell at least once within the past year, so it is an important topic for us to address,” said Anna Sanchez, the director for the Department of Senior Affairs.
She said falling is a leading cause of injury-related deaths in seniors. There are many hospitalizations. However, she explained falling is not part of the aging process. It can be preventable.
The partnership is offering a series of four virtual learning events where seniors can learn about resources and exercises to prevent falls. The events will happen every Friday in September between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The first event is September 4. It will focus on what to do if you lose balance. For other events that may include exercises for strength and balance, click here.
All the events are free and Sanchez hopes families will take advantage of the opportunity. She said people can RSVP by sending an email to jenifergonzales@cabq.gov.
If someone can’t watch live, the videos will be posted on the Senior Affairs’ Facebook page afterwards.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company