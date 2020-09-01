City of Albuquerque offers seniors resources for fall prevention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Adult Falls Prevention Coalition, the New Mexico Department of Health and the Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs teamed up to offer resources for people 65 years or over to prevent falls.

"We know that 30% of New Mexicans, aged 65 years of age or older fell at least once within the past year, so it is an important topic for us to address,” said Anna Sanchez, the director for the Department of Senior Affairs.