City of Albuquerque offers seniors resources for fall prevention | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Albuquerque offers seniors resources for fall prevention

Casey Torres
Updated: September 01, 2020 10:03 AM
Created: September 01, 2020 09:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Adult Falls Prevention Coalition, the New Mexico Department of Health and the Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs teamed up to offer resources for people 65 years or over to prevent falls.

"We know that 30% of New Mexicans, aged 65 years of age or older fell at least once within the past year, so it is an important topic for us to address,” said Anna Sanchez, the director for the Department of Senior Affairs.

Advertisement

She said falling is a leading cause of injury-related deaths in seniors. There are many hospitalizations. However, she explained falling is not part of the aging process. It can be preventable.

The partnership is offering a series of four virtual learning events where seniors can learn about resources and exercises to prevent falls. The events will happen every Friday in September between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The first event is September 4. It will focus on what to do if you lose balance. For other events that may include exercises for strength and balance, click here.

All the events are free and Sanchez hopes families will take advantage of the opportunity. She said people can RSVP by sending an email to jenifergonzales@cabq.gov.

If someone can’t watch live, the videos will be posted on the Senior Affairs’ Facebook page afterwards.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Central Grill & Coffee House
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Central Grill & Coffee House
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 73 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 73 additional COVID-19 cases
Rio Rancho Public Schools to survey parents about fall hybrid-learning model
Rio Rancho Public Schools to survey parents about fall hybrid-learning model
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $150M in CARES Act grants
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $150M in CARES Act grants
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Central Grill & Coffee House
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Central Grill & Coffee House
Reports on Trinity Test fallout, cancer cases to be released
Reports on Trinity Test fallout, cancer cases to be released
Farmer worries about the future of green chile in New Mexico
Farmer worries about the future of green chile in New Mexico
Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death