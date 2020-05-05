Albuquerque officials draw attention to domestic violence, child abuse amid COVID-19 | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 05, 2020 01:00 PM
Created: May 05, 2020 12:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department are calling attention to domestic violence and child abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Crime trends are important so we know where to target resources, but don’t forget these numbers represent real people and victims,” Keller said. “Victims of domestic violence and child abuse are especially vulnerable during the pandemic. These are individuals who may be in very difficult situations and they may not know where to turn for help.”

While calls to police remain at the same rates as last year, more calls appear to be resulting in arrests. 

Officials provided a 24-hour log of domestic violence calls on April 24 as an example. This is what happened in that time span:

  • Officers responded to 48 domestic violence calls (29 involved violence or the threat of violence)
  • 9 arrests for domestic violence, battery of a household member
  • 4 summons resulting in domestic violence charges
  • 10 incidents in which one or both parties were intoxicated
  • 9 incidents in which victims indicated a history of domestic violence
  • 9 incidents in which the caller or victim mentioned mental illness
  • 4 incidents with references to COVID-19

“If victims are not comfortable or they don’t have an opportunity to call police, we strongly recommend that they reach out to victim advocates for help,” said APD Lt. Scott Norris.

Norris also emphasized that child abuse is less likely to be reported because at-risk children are not around adults who can recognize and report abuse — like at schools and community centers. 

Victims of domestic violence are encouraged to contact the Domestic Violence Resource Center hotline: 505-248-3165, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE. To report child abuse or neglect you can text #SAFE from your phone or call the New Mexico hotline at 1-855-333-7233 or 505-841-6100.


