Albuquerque officials draw attention to domestic violence, child abuse amid COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department are calling attention to domestic violence and child abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Crime trends are important so we know where to target resources, but don’t forget these numbers represent real people and victims,” Keller said. “Victims of domestic violence and child abuse are especially vulnerable during the pandemic. These are individuals who may be in very difficult situations and they may not know where to turn for help.”