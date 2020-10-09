Albuquerque officials highlight gunshot-detection surveillance system

“Gun violence is a problem for the entire city, but most gun violence is concentrated in the communities where I served as a street cop for most of my career,” Acting APD Chief Harold Medina said. “I am empowering commanders to arrest the drivers of violent crime, and we are giving them the tools to be successful.”

During the press conference Friday, Albuquerque police tweeted out several instances in which the ShotSpotter technology was used to assist officers. Those can be found by searching the hashtag #APDShotSpotter.

Police also said homicide detectives were able to find and recover evidence in two cases due to the surveillance tech.