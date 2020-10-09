Albuquerque officials highlight gunshot-detection surveillance system | KOB 4
Albuquerque officials highlight gunshot-detection surveillance system

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 09, 2020 11:48 AM
Created: October 09, 2020 11:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This summer, the Albuquerque Police Department started using a U.S.-based audio surveillance system. The surveillance technology, ShotSpotter, is already used in nearly 100 cities across the nation. 

ShotSpotter works by sending alerts to officers via laptop or smartphone – reportedly within a minute of a shot being fired. Acoustic sensors placed across the city listen for gunshots 24/7, pinpoint the shooting location using GPS, and then alert dispatchers and police. 

“We are investing in modern technology to give APD every possible tool to fight gun violence in Albuquerque,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “We brought gun detection technology to Albuquerque with critical funding from the legislature and the governor. This is already helping officers respond more quickly to shootings and arrest the drivers of violent crime.”

ShotSpotter has been implemented on three of APD's six area commands – the Southeast Area Command, Southwest Area Command, and the Valley Area Command. Officials said that was based on data showing where gun violence is most prevalent.  

“Gun violence is a problem for the entire city, but most gun violence is concentrated in the communities where I served as a street cop for most of my career,” Acting APD Chief Harold Medina said. “I am empowering commanders to arrest the drivers of violent crime, and we are giving them the tools to be successful.”

During the press conference Friday, Albuquerque police tweeted out several instances in which the ShotSpotter technology was used to assist officers. Those can be found by searching the hashtag #APDShotSpotter.

Police also said homicide detectives were able to find and recover evidence in two cases due to the surveillance tech. 


