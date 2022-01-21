Albuquerque officials hope to expand Violence Intervention Program | KOB 4
Albuquerque officials hope to expand Violence Intervention Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is asking lawmakers for money to expand the Violence Intervention Program.

City officials say the program has been successful on a small scale. The program is designed to utilize community members to intervene with people who are at higher risk of violence.

Right now, they have two caseworkers, and they will need to increase that ten-fold to make a real impact. Even with just two caseworkers, they have intervened with nearly 200 people – and 92% of them have not committed a new violent crime.

"Our request to the Legislature this year is $2 million dollars for the Albuquerque program," Albuquerque Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair said.

City officials are asking for money for a trauma center inside the Gateway Center. They said that will also be a way to connect people to the Violence Intervention Program.

