Albuquerque officials offer outdoor safety tips

Powell and her family said they always make sure they’re prepared for anything that might happen on the trails.

"I always make sure, for him, especially to have Band-Aids, antiseptic, sunscreen, hats, extra layers because you never know when you come out in the morning if it's cold, but by the time you get done in the afternoon it's usually pretty warm,” said Riann Martinez.

However, not everyone comes prepared. Kyle Bality, with the city’s open space division, said they’ve seen an increase in rescues since the pandemic started as more people utilize open space.

Before you head out, Bality said it's always a good idea to bring plenty of water, appropriate layers, and to let someone know where you’re going.

"Know where you're going, get a map, be prepared for any sort of weather, any sort of rain,” said Bality said during a Saturday public safety event at Elena Gallegos Open Space.

Bality also said people should be aware of the wildlife in the area.

"We do have rattlesnakes up here. The general thing is if you hear a rattle, just kind of step away, stop, make sure you know where the snake's at, they're nothing to be scared of. Rattlesnakes are very docile, generally things out here aren't going to hurt you,” he said.