Albuquerque on pace to set new homicide record

The city's 19th homicide happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Central and University.

Albuquerque police say officers were called to a possible shooting, and found a man dead in the middle of the street.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects.

In 2019, Albuquerque had its 19th homicide on April 11.

On April 2, 2019, there were 17 homicides in the city.

Mayor Keller spoke about the city's approach to tackling violent crime during a press conference Thursday.

“We’re working primarily on two initiatives with respect to violent crime and the first one is we’ve really decentralized how we are dealing with violent crime and crime in general down to the area command and hopefully even the neighborhood level," he said.

The mayor added: "There’s coordinated set up that we do every Wednesday where we go through specific tactical areas where we think are high likelihood for violent crime and that is mapped out to our violence intervention team.”

Mayor Keller said that new system to address violent crime was rolled out in March for the very first time.