Albuquerque on pace to set new homicide record

Kai Porter
Updated: April 02, 2020 05:14 PM
Created: April 02, 2020 02:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The crime crisis in Albuquerque hasn’t gone away despite the coronavirus outbreak.
The Albuquerque Police Department said there have been 19 homicides in the city in 2020, which is ahead of 2019's record-setting homicide pace.
Mayor Tim Keller is hopeful his crime-fighting initiatives will help curb the problem.
“We know violent crime was the number one problem before corona, so it’s still going to be a problem but I think now we’ve had a little bit of time to get some of these efforts up and running and hopefully over the long run that’s going to make a difference," he said.
The city's 19th homicide happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Central and University.
Albuquerque police say officers were called to a possible shooting, and found a man dead in the middle of the street.
Police have not released any information about potential suspects.
In 2019, Albuquerque had its 19th homicide on April 11.
On April 2, 2019, there were 17 homicides in the city.
Mayor Keller spoke about the city's approach to tackling violent crime during a press conference Thursday.
“We’re working primarily on two initiatives with respect to violent crime and the first one is we’ve really decentralized how we are dealing with violent crime and crime in general down to the area command and hopefully even the neighborhood level," he said.
The mayor added: "There’s coordinated set up that we do every Wednesday where we go through specific tactical areas where we think are high likelihood for violent crime and that is mapped out to our violence intervention team.”
Mayor Keller said that new system to address violent crime was rolled out in March for the very first time.
