Albuquerque parents catch suspected child predator

Police say "B" was later identified as David Munoz – the texts allegedly showed the two were planning to meet after school on Jan. 5th to have sex.

The child's parents reportedly texted Munoz --pretending to be her and set up a time to meet at the Coronado Center food court

On Saturday, the parents brought their daughter to the food court and waited at another table.

Police say Munoz arrived – talked to the girl, then tried to leave the mall with her. That's when her parents intervened-- detained Munoz --and called 911.

But investigators say this isn't the first time Munoz has been caught trying to have sex with a minor. In 2014 Munoz went before a grand jury facing 2 charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one charge of criminal sexual penetration – but those charges were dropped because both of the alleged victims refused to testify.

Munoz is currently in Bernalillo County’s jail-- he is expected in court Monday, when everyone will know if the district attorney will ask for pretrial detention.



