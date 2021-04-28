Albuquerque partners with FEMA to host walk-up vaccine clinics

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 28, 2021 10:58 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to host walk-up vaccine clinics at three different locations, with no appointment necessary.
Here is the schedule of the clinics:
Clinic hours are from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
City officials said the sites will have the Moderna vaccine available for anyone 18 and older while supplies last, and insurance is not required.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company