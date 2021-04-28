Albuquerque partners with FEMA to host walk-up vaccine clinics | KOB 4

Albuquerque partners with FEMA to host walk-up vaccine clinics

Albuquerque partners with FEMA to host walk-up vaccine clinics

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 28, 2021 10:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to host walk-up vaccine clinics at three different locations, with no appointment necessary. 

Here is the schedule of the clinics:

  • April 26 – May 1: Cesar Chavez Community Center, 7505 Kathryn Ave SE
  • May 3 – 8: City lot at Eastern and Palomas, Eastern Ave and Palomas St
  • May 10 – 15: John Marshall Health and Social Services Center, 1500 Walter St SE

Clinic hours are from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

City officials said the sites will have the Moderna vaccine available for anyone 18 and older while supplies last, and insurance is not required. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexican wins $10 million at Las Vegas casino
New Mexican wins $10 million at Las Vegas casino
Local veterinarian warns pet owners about highly contagious rabbit virus
Local veterinarian warns pet owners about highly contagious rabbit virus
Mayor Keller hopeful Bernalillo will move out of Level Yellow after state adjusts reopening framework
Mayor Keller hopeful Bernalillo will move out of Level Yellow after state adjusts reopening framework
Two mothers indicted for crash that killed two children
Two mothers indicted for crash that killed two children
Man arrested after girlfriend's kids give note to bus driver
Man arrested after girlfriend's kids give note to bus driver