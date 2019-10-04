Albuquerque pastor resigns amid child sex abuse allegations | KOB 4
Albuquerque pastor resigns amid child sex abuse allegations

Christina Rodriguez
October 04, 2019 01:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The longtime pastor at Grace Baptist Chapel has resigned amid allegations of child rape and molestation. Curtis Ray Brown, 55, was arrested Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, Brown is facing charges for criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact of a 5-year-old boy.

The boy's parents had called police in late August after the boy told his father he had a "secret" to tell him.

After the boy finished telling his father about the "secret", the boy's father confronted Brown about the allegations.

According to the complaint, the father said Brown did not deny the allegations and told him it "just happened" and it "started in the shower one day". 

The complaint also states that Brown had sent an apologetic message to a group chat that included the boy's mother.

Screenshots of the message were shared with police and transcribed in the complaint, which reads in part: 

"I know no amount of words or actions can undo the damage that I have done. I can only express my shame and disgust in what I have done."

Brown had been the pastor at Grace Baptist Chapel for 18 years. He will be in court Friday. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 04, 2019 01:14 PM
Created: October 04, 2019 12:29 PM

