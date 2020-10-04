Albuquerque pastor sat feet away from person who tested positive following White House event

KOB 4 reached out to Pastor Heitzig for an interview, but another pastor from Calvary responded and said Heitzig was unavailable for an interview and tested negative the day of the Rose Garden event.

Church officials also said Pastor Heitzig was tested again after the president revealed his diagnosis last week, but haven’t released the results from Heitzig’s second test.

Pastor Heitzig’s social media pages show him preaching at Calvary since his return from D.C.

Calvary Church sent KOB 4 the following statement:

"In response to your inquiry, Pastor Skip was invited by the President to last Saturday’s White House conference to announce his nominee for the next Supreme Court Justice. He was tested that day at the White House and his test came back negative. He’s since been tested again to further confirm.

Furthermore, not only has Pastor Skip been tested twice in the past week, one of those tests being since President Trump’s announcement of his positive result, he feels great and is not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. Also, many others that he knows and who were also present at the announcement have since been tested with negative results. In fact, there are far more that have reported negative test results than those who’ve reported a positive result.

Additionally, with the high demand on Pastor Skip’s time and the long list of requests for interviews, he will not be giving any interviews at this time. However, we thank you for your request.

As a church, we take this illness very seriously. When it comes to establishing healthy environments for our church gatherings, we continue to be very thorough in adhering to and applying the requirements of both our state and federal authorities, particularly the CDC when it comes to protecting our youth. On our website we share the measures we’ve taken and what can be expected when we gather as a church."