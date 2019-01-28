Albuquerque Pawn shops, secondhand stores could face more regulations | KOB 4
Albuquerque Pawn shops, secondhand stores could face more regulations

Ryan Laughlin
January 28, 2019 06:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque city councilor wants to expand regulations to pawn shops and secondhand retail stores.

However, some small business owners said the added regulations could hurt their bottom line.

"What they're doing with the businesses here is not going to stop somebody from breaking into somebody's house,” said Tess Conti, owner of Rocky Mountain Gold and Silver Exchange.

But, Albuquerque City Councilor Diane Gibson disagrees.

"I think most of the pawn stores out there are really trying to do the right thing,” Gibson said. “But, there are people that are in business because there are relatively low barriers of entry here, in both pawn and secondhand goods."

Gibson said that fingerprinting and photographing customers who are trying to sell an item will decrease property crime in the Duke City.

"Most people, want something very fast,” Gibson said.

She believes the added regulation could weed out the businesses, that are “cutting corners,” and leave more business for those doing things the right way.

But, places like Rocky Mountain Gold and Silver Exchange already keep a database of their customers. Conti said treating customers like criminals will hurt business.

"There isn't a single person that's in business that wants to buy stolen merchandise. You lose money. Now, what business owner wants to lose money?" Conti said.

The first public meeting on the issue will take place Tuesday,  Jan. 29 from 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. at the Hiland Theater at 4820 Central Ave SE.

The second public meeting will take place Thursday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Plaza Del Sol Basement Hearing Room at 600 2nd Street NW.

Ryan Laughlin


Created: January 28, 2019 06:30 PM

