Albuquerque pet supply store gives away 130,000 pounds of pet food

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After taking a year off during the pandemic, the sixth annual Pay it Pet-Ward event kicked off Thursday at Long Leash on Life on Montgomery.

"We moved to Albuquerque to open this store, we wanted people to support us, so we feel it's only right that we're giving back to the community as well,” said co-owner Norm Shrout.



This year, the pet supply store in northeast Albuquerque is giving away more than 130,000 pounds of food to 35 different organizations.



"We have rescue groups, we have shelters, we have pet food banks that are participating today, and all of them are serving under-- less fortunate pets,” Shrout said. “The benefit is, this will help feed the pets through the winter."



Long Leash on Life was able to collect roughly $400,000 worth of food by teaming up with vendors and some generous customers. A lot of the food was donated, the rest was discounted and the pet store was more than happy to cover the cost.