Albuquerque photographer captures family portraits during pandemic

Grace Reader
Created: April 07, 2020 07:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Hardy family has had Kady McKeehan capture their most important life milestones for a long time. You name it – McKeehan’s taken pictures of it, from baby photos to puppies.  

But a photoshoot the Hardys did with McKeehan this week was different — no birthday or anniversary — they’re just capturing a little sliver of joy in a really tough time.

“There's nothing like it that we've ever experienced so it's kind of an interesting, unique time in all of our lives so it will be nice to have documentation of it I guess,” Scott Hardy said.

McKeehan has been doing porch portraits while following all of the social distancing rules.

“I always stay at the curb or further away," McKeehan said. "This is a really long lens so I can stand really far away.”

McKeehan’s family is out of work so she’s taking donations for the pictures, but doesn’t require a donation to take photos.

To see more of McKeehan's work or contact her, click here


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

