Albuquerque photographer offers COVID-safe Santa visits

Casey Torres
Created: December 11, 2020 02:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A lot of holiday traditions have changed or been canceled this year, but Caycee Cox wasn't about to let the "COVID Grinch" steal Christmas.
"I couldn't sit back and have the whole year go by and have kind of one thing after another taken from our kids," said Cox. "My daughter was super, super excited for Santa this year. And for me, the option of telling her it's not going to happen or we're doing a Zoom call with Santa, wasn't going to cut it."
Cox is a stay-at-home mom, but she's been doing photography as a hobby for 10 years. She got her creative juices flowing with the help of her family and came up with an idea to make sure kids got to safely meet Santa Claus.
The idea was to put Mr. and Mrs. Claus inside a clear plastic bubble.
"It follows COVID regulations. Santa and Mrs. Claus are tucked in safely in their little snow globe. Kids can come right up and experience Santa face to face without having to have him in a mask, so it's more personable for them. It's a little less scary even because they are in their own little bubble, so to say," she said.
Caycee explained the globe is cleaned after each session and rotated to keep kids safe. Only one family is allowed in the studio at a time. Caycee said the staff is minimal and wear masks at all times.
Don't worry about Santa and Mrs. Claus being inside the globe... they have ventilation that runs out through the back, away from families.
Cox said families love the Santa snow globe. It's been helping her pay the bills after her freelancing business took a hit from the pandemic.
However, that's just a bonus. For Cox, these pictures are more about bringing a smile to children's faces.
"I'm excited to keep doing this and to give families just a little piece of holiday magic," she said.
If you would like to book a session, click here. Cox is also having Frozen's princesses in some of the sessions.
