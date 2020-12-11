Albuquerque photographer offers COVID-safe Santa visits

"It follows COVID regulations. Santa and Mrs. Claus are tucked in safely in their little snow globe. Kids can come right up and experience Santa face to face without having to have him in a mask, so it's more personable for them. It's a little less scary even because they are in their own little bubble, so to say," she said.

Caycee explained the globe is cleaned after each session and rotated to keep kids safe. Only one family is allowed in the studio at a time. Caycee said the staff is minimal and wear masks at all times.

Don't worry about Santa and Mrs. Claus being inside the globe... they have ventilation that runs out through the back, away from families.

Cox said families love the Santa snow globe. It's been helping her pay the bills after her freelancing business took a hit from the pandemic.

However, that's just a bonus. For Cox, these pictures are more about bringing a smile to children's faces.

"I'm excited to keep doing this and to give families just a little piece of holiday magic," she said.

If you would like to book a session, click here. Cox is also having Frozen's princesses in some of the sessions.