Albuquerque pilot gets celebratory retirement sendoff

Grace Reader
Updated: August 25, 2020 06:20 PM
Created: August 25, 2020 02:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque pilot was honored Tuesday at the Albuquerque Sunport.

Captain John Duffy retired from Southwest Airlines after 22 years and logging 25,000 hours of flying time.

His plane was greeted on the tarmac by Albuquerque Fire Rescue who gave him a water salute.

"When I saw that, I just about teared up," Duffy said. "I had to focus on what I was doing."

Duffy said he couldn't have asked for a better career. And now, he plans to enjoy a more relaxing life during retirement.

"Ride motorcycles... not commute," he said. "I’ve commuted for 22 years."


