Albuquerque pilot killed in Michigan F-16 crash

Photo: Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing
Photo: Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing
The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 11, 2020 01:36 PM
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Air National Guard unit has grounded its pilots while the fatal crash of an F-16 fighter jet is being investigated.
The crash happened Tuesday night during a training exercise over Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
On Friday, the Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing identified the pilot who died as Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones. The 37-year-old from Albuquerque, New Mexico, joined the Air National Guard in 2011.
He was a decorated combat veteran who had been deployed to Japan, Korea and Afghanistan.
He is survived by his wife and two children. The cause of the crash is being investigated.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)