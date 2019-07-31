Albuquerque pipe band to compete for second world championship title | KOB 4
Albuquerque pipe band to compete for second world championship title

Ryan Laughlin
July 31, 2019 06:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some musicians in Albuquerque are preparing to compete on the world stage. 

Their instruments of choice are a little unusual, but they've had some surprising success. 

"Who in Albuquerque would ever expect a world championship pipe band," said Bill Horn. "Well, we weren't expecting to win anything in '99." 

In a back room in an Irish pub in Albuquerque, the group is preparing to shock the world again. 

They are called High Desert Pipes and Drums. Horn, the group's founder, said they're not just playing around. 

"We've gone through a lot of people to get what we've got, because everybody wants to learn the bagpipes," he said. "They just don't want to work that hard. Seriously!"

They are going back to Scotland in August to compete in the world championships – 20 years after they won it the first time. 

There is even a room at O'Niell's Pub in Nob Hill dedicated to their success. The group of doctors, nuclear physicists, students and veterans want to win, but the true reward is making really good music together. 

"There's been many, many, many, many times where I just walk away, I don't even care if we win," Horn said. "That was amazing. That was a really, really, good run." 

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: July 31, 2019 06:33 PM
Created: July 31, 2019 05:27 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

