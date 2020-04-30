Albuquerque pizza shop wants to offer curbside liquor sales, delivery

He wants to sell and deliver alcohol including mixed drinks.

"Every state around us has enacted laws, emergency regulations to allow this in order to a) provide more revenue for businesses like mine and b) keep the public safe,” said Young.

According to Young, 50% of his business came from alcohol sales before the pandemic.

“And with no inside sales and everything being curbside, carryout, delivery, I think we're down about 80%,” he said.

Young said the state has the power to do help.

But Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham disagrees.

On Thursday, the governor talked about liquor stores doing curbside sales.

“The statute for liquor stores specifically prohibits that so I can’t create it,” said Lujan Grisham.

“I think it’s something we should consider and I’m not opposed to that,” she added.

It’s unclear if the same law that governs liquor stores applies to restaurants with liquor licenses.

Additionally, Young believes there a difference in the liquor license rules he follow and the law the governor talks about.

"How can there not be an executive order, or whatever it may be -- a temporary license or a temporary law allowing for the exact same thing,” Young asked rhetorically.

If all goes according to plan, the governor said restaurants can start letting people dine-in in mid-May.