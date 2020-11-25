Albuquerque plans to monitor El Paso's latest strategy to collect debt from Trump campaign

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- El Paso is preparing to take legal action against the Trump campaign for fees it says it incurred during the president's visit in February.
According to the city, the Trump campaign owes more than $470,000 in expenses related to protecting the president. The city also tacked on a $99,000 one-time late fee.
This week, the El Paso City Council voted to hire an outside attorney to handle the matter. The city council said the hiring of a lawyer does not necessarily mean the city will sue the campaign. They say the intention is to use various methods to collect the debt.
The City of Albuquerque also claims the president's campaign owes money for providing him with police security during his visit for a 2019 rally in Rio Rancho.
After the rally, the president spent the night at a hotel in Albuquerque.
The stay required police security. The city also shut down City Hall and other parts of downtown to accommodate the president's visit.
According to the City of Albuquerque, the visit cost $211,000. The mayor's office reports that the campaign never paid the debt despite numerous attempts at collection.
A spokesperson for the city said it will be watching closely to what happens in El Paso before deciding whether the city should take additional steps to collect the money.
Rio Rancho estimated the president's visit cost the city $240,000, but it forgave the debit.
