Albuquerque plans to monitor El Paso's latest strategy to collect debt from Trump campaign

After the rally, the president spent the night at a hotel in Albuquerque.

The stay required police security. The city also shut down City Hall and other parts of downtown to accommodate the president's visit.

According to the City of Albuquerque, the visit cost $211,000. The mayor's office reports that the campaign never paid the debt despite numerous attempts at collection.

A spokesperson for the city said it will be watching closely to what happens in El Paso before deciding whether the city should take additional steps to collect the money.

Rio Rancho estimated the president's visit cost the city $240,000, but it forgave the debit.