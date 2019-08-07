Albuquerque police arrest a suspect in May homicide case | KOB 4
Albuquerque police arrest a suspect in May homicide case

Albuquerque police arrest a suspect in May homicide case

The Associated Press
August 07, 2019 07:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque say they have arrested a suspect in a homicide case.

They say 35-year-old Mario Figueroa is jailed at the Metro Detention Center on suspicion of an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

Homicide detectives believe Figueroa interrupted several people burglarizing his car on May 20 and shot 31-year-old Jacob Gearing as he fled the scene on Albuquerque's far West Side.

Police officers caught up with Gearing at a market and he had two gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Detectives allege Figueroa lied about his role in the incident and gave false information about his identify and date of birth.

They say Figueroa denied shooting Gearing, but video evidence allegedly shows otherwise.

It was unclear Tuesday if Figueroa has a lawyer yet for his case.

Updated: August 07, 2019 07:15 AM
Created: August 07, 2019 06:53 AM

