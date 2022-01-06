Albuquerque police arrest man for 2021 murder | KOB 4
Albuquerque police arrest man for 2021 murder

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 06, 2022 10:15 PM
Created: January 06, 2022 09:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested Adelio Gallegos Jr. Thursday for the murder of a man following a "road-rage type incident."

According to a witness, Gallegos Jr. confronted Mike Guerra in January of 2021 after Guerra backed his vehicle into Gallegos Jr.'s car. Following the confrontation, Gallegos Jr. returned to his sedan, retrieved a rifle and shot Guerra one time.

Gallegos fled the scene in the sedan, which was driven by a woman.

Detectives found Gallegos Jr. Thursday at a residence in Bernalillo as they served a search warrant. He admitted to shooting Guerra and was arrested.

Gallegos Jr. is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.


