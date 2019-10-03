Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies | KOB 4
Advertisement

Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies

Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies

Christina Rodriguez
October 03, 2019 12:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man suspected of 14 commercial robberies since Sept. 15.

Advertisement

Lucky Crowder, 25, is accused of targeting Walgreens, Albertsons, Smith's and CVS. Police said he admitted to some of the robberies. 

Crowder was arrested for a probation violation. He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on his warrant, awaiting a federal criminal complaint. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 03, 2019 12:21 PM
Created: October 03, 2019 12:00 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ
39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ
Attorney claims her client is not competent to stand trial in child abuse cases
Attorney claims her client is not competent to stand trial in child abuse cases
Woman files lawsuit after her baby dies while giving birth in MDC
Woman files lawsuit after her baby dies while giving birth in MDC
Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
Advertisement



Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies
Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies
Balloon Fiesta teams up with Lyft, offers ride discounts
Balloon Fiesta teams up with Lyft, offers ride discounts
Students speak up about mental health at APS board meeting
Students speak up about mental health at APS board meeting
Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
New Mexico district to pay students $11M for sex abuse suit
New Mexico district to pay students $11M for sex abuse suit