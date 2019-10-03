Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies
October 03, 2019 12:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man suspected of 14 commercial robberies since Sept. 15.
Lucky Crowder, 25, is accused of targeting Walgreens, Albertsons, Smith's and CVS. Police said he admitted to some of the robberies.
Crowder was arrested for a probation violation. He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on his warrant, awaiting a federal criminal complaint.
