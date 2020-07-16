Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect in weekend shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kanelynn Pouges, 25, has been charged with an open count of murder. Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department arrested Pouges overnight for the murder of Nickolas Tenorio, 29.

Officers had responded to the shooting Sunday evening and found Tenorio in the parking lot at 40 Hotel Circle. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.