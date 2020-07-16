Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect in weekend shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 16, 2020 09:18 AM
Created: July 16, 2020 08:45 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kanelynn Pouges, 25, has been charged with an open count of murder. Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department arrested Pouges overnight for the murder of Nickolas Tenorio, 29.
Officers had responded to the shooting Sunday evening and found Tenorio in the parking lot at 40 Hotel Circle. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Police said Pouges admitted to detectives that he was staying at a nearby hotel and had shot Tenorio. Pouges said he had been doing drugs with Tenorio and believed Tenorio had stolen from him.
According to the complaint, Pouges had gone with a friend across the street to see if they could find the stolen item. He found Tenorio and confronted him. Pouges said Tenorio looked like he "was going to hit him" and got scared, so he shot Tenorio.
Pouges has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. Alongside the open count of murder, he is also charged with conspiracy, tampering with evidence and felon in possession.
