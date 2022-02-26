APD arrests suspect in fatal shooting of West Mesa HS student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police have arrested 14-year-old Marcos Trejo and charged him with murder. Police say he is a West Mesa High School student who shot and killed 16-year-old Andrew Burson, a classmate, outside the school Friday.



Homicide detectives learned through investigation that Trejo and Burson knew each other from school, and Burson had accused Trejo of stealing his gun, which was described as a “ghost gun” or “Glock replica” purchased online.



Shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, Burson approached Trejo who was walking with a friend on 64th Street, just east of West Mesa High School. Police said Burson got out of his vehicle and demanded that Trejo give him “his s***” back. Burson pressed Trejo against a fence and again demanded that Trejo give him “his s***” back.

Trejo was able to get away and ran southbound on 64th Street. Burson started to run after Trejo. That's when Trejo pulled out a handgun and fired five to six rounds at Burson. Burson was struck several times by gunfire. He died at the scene as a result of his wounds.



Detectives apprehended Trejo at a West Side home Friday evening and executed several search warrants. Trejo was booked overnight into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center. He is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.