Albuquerque police arrest two homicide suspects

Christina Rodriguez
September 27, 2019 09:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police believe Johnathan Griego, 24, pulled the trigger at the Arioso Apartments off of Montgomery last Friday night, killing a man. Griego is being charged with an open count of murder. 

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said Griego's girlfriend, Dominique Rodriguez, 25, was also arrested for an open count of murder, as well as conspiracy charges. According to court documents, the man that was killed – Harvey Aragon Jr. – and Rodriguez have children together. 

Witnesses told police that Aragon Jr. was at the apartment complex trying to visit his kids when he was shot by Griego. Aragon Jr. died as a result of his injuries. 

Both Griego and Rodriguez were booked into the Metro Detention Center late Thursday. They will be making their first appearances in court Friday at 1:30 p.m. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: September 27, 2019 09:25 AM
Created: September 27, 2019 08:53 AM

