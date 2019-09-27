Albuquerque police arrest two homicide suspects

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said Griego's girlfriend, Dominique Rodriguez, 25, was also arrested for an open count of murder, as well as conspiracy charges. According to court documents, the man that was killed – Harvey Aragon Jr. – and Rodriguez have children together.

Witnesses told police that Aragon Jr. was at the apartment complex trying to visit his kids when he was shot by Griego. Aragon Jr. died as a result of his injuries.