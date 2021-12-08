Albuquerque police charge father with child abuse

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 08, 2021 05:42 PM
Created: December 08, 2021 04:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque father has been arrested in a disturbing investigation into child abuse.
According to the Albuquerque Police Department, Jeremiah Anderson, 24, was seen severely beating his infant son in three separate videos. The family told police they received the videos from the child's mother and they were believed to have been recorded a few months prior.
Police said Anderson willingly came to APD to provide an interview where he admitted to drinking too much and taking his anger out on the boy because of "custody issues." He also admitted he would "occasionally lose it" and beat the child in a similar manner.
Police said the child was found safe with his mother and was taken to UNMH for a precautionary evaluation.
Anderson was arrested and is in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
This is a developing story. Giuli Frendak will have a full report on KOB 4 at 10 p.m.
Baby Deshawn is safe and home tonight with his mom, as #Albuquerque #police charged his father Jeremiah Anderson with child abuse. The charge stemmed from three videos showing him beating Deshawn with a closed fist about 4 months ago. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/JxKkMklIAp— Giuli Frendak (@gfrendakKOB) December 9, 2021
