Albuquerque police discuss plans to keep holiday shoppers safe | KOB 4
Albuquerque police discuss plans to keep holiday shoppers safe

Diana Castillo
Created: November 24, 2021 07:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department is implementing a tactical plan to keep shoppers and their purchases safe.

APD will be deploying their horse-mounted unit, bringing in undercover officers, and relying on the public's help, too.

"We're asking that our citizens also take precautions to assist themselves during this holiday season," said APD Chief Harold Medina. "Let's not leave valuables in our car, where they can be viewed and become a target for someone who is breaking into a vehicle."

