Albuquerque police ID girl whose body was found in arroyo | KOB 4
Advertisement

Albuquerque police ID girl whose body was found in arroyo

Albuquerque police ID girl whose body was found in arroyo

Associated Press
February 23, 2019 10:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police are investigating the death of a teenager whose body was found in an arroyo as a homicide.
    
Police identified the girl Thursday as 16-year-old Tomica Yellowhorse.
    
The medical examiner's office is working to determine exactly how she died.
    
Authorities had responded to a call about a body in an arroyo in northeast Albuquerque on the morning of Feb. 10.
 

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: February 23, 2019 10:48 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

ICE responds to Governor's letter sent to Metro Court
ICE responds to Governor's letter sent to Metro Court
Police need help finding teen who left reintegration center
Police need help finding teen who left reintegration center
9-year-old boy killed in Santa Fe crash
9-year-old boy killed in Santa Fe crash
Albuquerque police ID girl whose body was found in arroyo
Albuquerque police ID girl whose body was found in arroyo
Maurer's Collision customers allowed access to cars, after 2 weeks
Maurer's Collision customers allowed access to cars, after 2 weeks
Advertisement




City council rolls out capital improvement plan
City council rolls out capital improvement plan
Storm brings wind, rain, snow across New Mexico
Storm brings wind, rain, snow across New Mexico
Ruling: Arrest by reserve deputy OK despite limited status
Ruling: Arrest by reserve deputy OK despite limited status
Albuquerque police ID girl whose body was found in arroyo
Albuquerque police ID girl whose body was found in arroyo
Maurer's Collision customers allowed access to cars, after 2 weeks
Maurer's Collision customers allowed access to cars, after 2 weeks