Albuquerque police ID girl whose body was found in arroyo

Associated Press

February 23, 2019 10:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police are investigating the death of a teenager whose body was found in an arroyo as a homicide.



Police identified the girl Thursday as 16-year-old Tomica Yellowhorse.



The medical examiner's office is working to determine exactly how she died.



Authorities had responded to a call about a body in an arroyo in northeast Albuquerque on the morning of Feb. 10.

