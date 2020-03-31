Albuquerque police identify man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 31, 2020 12:11 PM
Created: March 31, 2020 11:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have identified the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting at his home in southeast Albuquerque Monday afternoon.
Police say Valente Acosta-Busttillos, 52, died at UNM Hospital after being shot by at least one officer.
Officers had been called to his house on the 900 block of Edith to conduct a welfare check because Acosta-Busttillos' employer hadn't heard from him in several days.
Police found that Acosta-Busttillos had a warrant for a violent felony that stemmed from an incident on March 8. He was accused of beating his neighbor with a hammer and threatening to kill him.
Police say he got into a confrontation with officers when they attempted to arrest him. Police say they tried using less-than-lethal force but that was not effective. That's when at least one officer shot him.
No officers were hurt during the incident.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company