Albuquerque police identify man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting | KOB 4
Albuquerque police identify man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 31, 2020 12:11 PM
Created: March 31, 2020 11:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have identified the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting at his home in southeast Albuquerque Monday afternoon. 

Police say Valente Acosta-Busttillos, 52, died at UNM Hospital after being shot by at least one officer.

Officers had been called to his house on the 900 block of Edith to conduct a welfare check because Acosta-Busttillos' employer hadn't heard from him in several days. 

Police found that Acosta-Busttillos had a warrant for a violent felony that stemmed from an incident on March 8. He was accused of beating his neighbor with a hammer and threatening to kill him. 

Police say he got into a confrontation with officers when they attempted to arrest him. Police say they tried using less-than-lethal force but that was not effective. That's when at least one officer shot him. 

No officers were hurt during the incident. 


