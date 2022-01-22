Albuquerque police investigate 2 homicides Saturday

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 22, 2022 06:13 PM
Created: January 22, 2022 05:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say they're investigating two homicides that happened within hours of one another Saturday.
The first was reported around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in southeast Albuquerque at 7900 Bell Avenue SE, near Pennsylvania and Zuni. Police say they found a woman dead in an apartment.
Just hours later, police say a man was found dead inside a home after reports of a shooting near Sunset Gardens Road and Old Coors. This is the eighth homicide investigation launched by Albuquerque police this year, by KOB 4’s count.
Police have not said if there are any suspects in these two cases, and have not said if they're related.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company