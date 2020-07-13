Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours

Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 13, 2020 07:39 AM
Created: July 13, 2020 07:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police launched four homicide investigations over the weekend. 

Officers were called to two shootings Sunday evening, the first near 86th and Tower. Police believe it was a drive-by shooting. The victim died from their injuries.

Advertisement

The Albuquerque Police Department said officers also responded to a shooting at the Target on Lomas, near Eubank. The victim succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital. 

"This follows two homicides, one overnight on San Pedro at the smoke shop. We're still investigating that and the individual who was found at the little league," said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesman. 

Police said someone was walking their dog Sunday morning when they found a body near a little league field in northeast Albuquerque. Authorities said they have not found any suspects in that death. 

Police are also investigating a shooting death at the Dank Smoke Shop on San Pedro, near Central. Officers had been dispatched to that shooting at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. 

"Upon arrival, officers learned that an altercation occurred between two males who had separately entered and left the shop," Gallegos said in a release. "Video revealed the two males exchanged in a short conversation in the parking lot prior to the offender shooting the victim."

The victim was taken to the hospital by a family member but did not survive his injuries. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Restaurants plan virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining
Restaurants plan virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining
Modified public health order to begin Monday
Modified public health order to begin Monday
APD: 2 dead after two separate shooting incidents
APD: 2 dead after two separate shooting incidents
Santa Fe woman's close encounter with family of bobcats going viral
Santa Fe woman's close encounter with family of bobcats going viral
Advertisement


Restaurants plan virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining
Restaurants plan virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining
Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Washington's NFL team drops 'Redskins' name after 87 years
Signs for the Washington Redskins are displayed outside FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Monday, July 13, 2020. The Washington NFL franchise announced Monday that it will drop the
Navajo Nation continues to flatten the curve
Navajo Nation continues to flatten the curve
Restaurant owners grapple with impending re-closures
Restaurant owners grapple with impending re-closures