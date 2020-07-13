Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police launched four homicide investigations over the weekend.
Officers were called to two shootings Sunday evening, the first near 86th and Tower. Police believe it was a drive-by shooting. The victim died from their injuries.
The Albuquerque Police Department said officers also responded to a shooting at the Target on Lomas, near Eubank. The victim succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital.
"This follows two homicides, one overnight on San Pedro at the smoke shop. We're still investigating that and the individual who was found at the little league," said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesman.
Police said someone was walking their dog Sunday morning when they found a body near a little league field in northeast Albuquerque. Authorities said they have not found any suspects in that death.
Police are also investigating a shooting death at the Dank Smoke Shop on San Pedro, near Central. Officers had been dispatched to that shooting at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
"Upon arrival, officers learned that an altercation occurred between two males who had separately entered and left the shop," Gallegos said in a release. "Video revealed the two males exchanged in a short conversation in the parking lot prior to the offender shooting the victim."
The victim was taken to the hospital by a family member but did not survive his injuries.
