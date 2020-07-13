Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours

Police said someone was walking their dog Sunday morning when they found a body near a little league field in northeast Albuquerque. Authorities said they have not found any suspects in that death.

Police are also investigating a shooting death at the Dank Smoke Shop on San Pedro, near Central. Officers had been dispatched to that shooting at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

"Upon arrival, officers learned that an altercation occurred between two males who had separately entered and left the shop," Gallegos said in a release. "Video revealed the two males exchanged in a short conversation in the parking lot prior to the offender shooting the victim."

The victim was taken to the hospital by a family member but did not survive his injuries.

