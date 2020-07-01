Albuquerque police investigate 5 crashes overnight

Officers were also called to two separate crashes on Paseo Del Norte. Police said they were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcyclist at Paseo and Louisiana when they discovered a second crash at Paseo and San Pedro.

The crash at Paseo and San Pedro was fatal. Police said a black SUV was traveling westbound on Paseo when it was rear-ended by a drunk driver. Upon impact, the SUV lost control and crashed into multiple objects in the median. Officers said the driver of the SUV was declared dead on scene. Police have arrested and charged Zachary Louis Jaramillo for homicide by vehicle.

The crash at Paseo and Louisiana involved an Albuquerque Public Schools Police vehicle and a motorcyclist. Police said the APS officer was blocking traffic to assist APD with a fatal crash. They said a motorcyclist, identified as Phillip Benson, crashed into the APS Police vehicle and has sustained serious internal injuries.

At this time, the only victim that has been identified is Phillip Benson.

