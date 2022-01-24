Albuquerque police investigate deadly shooting at massage parlor | KOB 4
Albuquerque police investigate deadly shooting at massage parlor

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 24, 2022 10:36 PM
Created: January 24, 2022 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating another homicide.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were dispatched to a massage parlor on Menaul and Alvarado Drive NE Monday night.

Police said someone was shot and died on scene. Another person was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


