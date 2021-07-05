Albuquerque police investigate death of 4-year-old in swimming pool

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 05, 2021 06:58 AM
Created: July 05, 2021 06:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 4-year-old girl died after being found in a swimming pool Sunday evening, according to police.
Police said officers were called to a residence in northwest Albuquerque shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.
The child's parents reportedly found the child unresponsive in a swimming pool.
"The child unfortunately passed away and detectives are actively investigating," Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Rebecca Atkins said in a news release.
