Albuquerque police investigate death of 4-year-old in swimming pool | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Albuquerque police investigate death of 4-year-old in swimming pool

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 05, 2021 06:58 AM
Created: July 05, 2021 06:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 4-year-old girl died after being found in a swimming pool Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said officers were called to a residence in northwest Albuquerque shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

The child's parents reportedly found the child unresponsive in a swimming pool.

"The child unfortunately passed away and detectives are actively investigating," Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Rebecca Atkins said in a news release.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Large crowd celebrates July 4th at Balloon Fiesta Park
Large crowd celebrates July 4th at Balloon Fiesta Park
Woman shot to death in Albuquerque
Woman shot to death in Albuquerque
NMSP shoots suspect in Santa Fe
NMSP shoots suspect in Santa Fe
Crews make final preparations ahead of fireworks show at Balloon Fiesta Park
Crews make final preparations ahead of fireworks show at Balloon Fiesta Park
Fourth of July celebrations taking place across Albuquerque
Fourth of July celebrations taking place across Albuquerque