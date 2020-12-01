Albuquerque police investigate fatal stabbing

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 01, 2020 09:05 AM
Created: December 01, 2020 08:00 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in a neighborhood near Lomas and Carlisle Tuesday morning.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers were called out in response to a man "down and out on the sidewalk." Upon their arrival, they found a man dead.
A homicide call-out was initiated. Police have not released information about a suspect. They said the victim appeared to be homeless.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
