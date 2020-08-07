APD investigates fatal West Side crash

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 07, 2020 09:12 AM
Created: August 07, 2020 09:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police responded to a fatal crash on the West Side Friday morning.
The crash happened at Dellyne and Bosque School. Officers said one person was taken to the hospital and has succumbed to their injuries.
Police recommend that drivers avoid the area as they investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
APD Motors Unit is investigating a crash on the west side at Dellyne Ave /Bosque School. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate route. https://t.co/iOTo2k0f1h— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) August 7, 2020
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company