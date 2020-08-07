APD investigates fatal West Side crash | KOB 4
Advertisement

APD investigates fatal West Side crash

APD investigates fatal West Side crash

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 07, 2020 09:12 AM
Created: August 07, 2020 09:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police responded to a fatal crash on the West Side Friday morning. 

The crash happened at Dellyne and Bosque School. Officers said one person was taken to the hospital and has succumbed to their injuries. 

Advertisement

Police recommend that drivers avoid the area as they investigate. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque
Thieves back car into Rio Rancho gun shop, steal firearms
Thieves back car into Rio Rancho gun shop, steal firearms
Man charged with murder is also accused of beating woman, causing her to miscarry twins
Man charged with murder is also accused of beating woman, causing her to miscarry twins
New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs
New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs
Advertisement


Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque
APD investigates fatal West Side crash
APD investigates fatal West Side crash
Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails to offer online classes
Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails to offer online classes
Man charged with murder is also accused of beating woman, causing her to miscarry twins
Man charged with murder is also accused of beating woman, causing her to miscarry twins