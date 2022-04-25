Albuquerque police investigate overnight homicide

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 25, 2022 12:59 PM
Created: April 25, 2022 12:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating another homicide.
Officers said a woman was taken to Presbyterian Hospital around 3 a.m. Monday with a gunshot wound. Police said they are interviewing the man who brought her to the hospital, and they are checking multiple scenes for evidence.
By KOB 4's count, this is the 29th homicide under investigation by Albuquerque police this year.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company