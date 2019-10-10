Albuquerque police investigate shooting in Foothills
Christina Rodriguez
October 10, 2019 11:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting in the Foothills.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Canyon Hill Road NE.
Police said the victim has been transported to a local hospital.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 10, 2019 11:21 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved