Albuquerque police investigate shooting in Foothills | KOB 4
Advertisement

Albuquerque police investigate shooting in Foothills

Albuquerque police investigate shooting in Foothills

Christina Rodriguez
October 10, 2019 11:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting in the Foothills.

Advertisement

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Canyon Hill Road NE. 

Police said the victim has been transported to a local hospital. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: October 10, 2019 11:21 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Man found dead at apartment complex in NW Albuquerque
APD: Man found dead at apartment complex in NW Albuquerque
Brewery experiencing success in small New Mexico town
Brewery experiencing success in small New Mexico town
15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
Day 6: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
Day 6: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
Former DEA agent believes cartels are a threat to NM teens
Former DEA agent believes cartels are a threat to NM teens
Advertisement



Wind prevents balloons from lifting off for Special Shape Rodeo
Wind prevents balloons from lifting off for Special Shape Rodeo
Day 6: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
Day 6: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
Albuquerque police investigate shooting in Foothills
Albuquerque police investigate shooting in Foothills
Torres Small comes out in support of impeachment inquiry
Torres Small comes out in support of impeachment inquiry
Tom Hanks returns to New Mexico to film adventure saga
Tom Hanks returns to New Mexico to film adventure saga