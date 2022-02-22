Albuquerque police investigate shooting near Old Town

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 22, 2022 06:21 PM
Created: February 22, 2022 06:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened on Rio Grande between Central and Mountain Tuesday evening.
Police said one person has been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to APD, the area has been temporarily closed in order for the scene to be processed.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company