Albuquerque police investigate shooting near Old Town | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Albuquerque police investigate shooting near Old Town

Albuquerque police investigate shooting near Old Town

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 22, 2022 06:21 PM
Created: February 22, 2022 06:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened on Rio Grande between Central and Mountain Tuesday evening.

Police said one person has been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to APD, the area has been temporarily closed in order for the scene to be processed.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Pilots say FAA rule will severely limit hot air balloon flights in Albuquerque
Pilots say FAA rule will severely limit hot air balloon flights in Albuquerque
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 27 new deaths, 351 hospitalizations, 398 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 27 new deaths, 351 hospitalizations, 398 cases
Albuquerque police investigate shooting near Old Town
Albuquerque police investigate shooting near Old Town
Forecast: Another winter storm moves into New Mexico
Forecast: Another winter storm moves into New Mexico
Suspected serial killer indicted in 1989 murder of Albuquerque teen
Suspected serial killer indicted in 1989 murder of Albuquerque teen